Eni (NYSE:E) is seeking to sell the Jotun floating production, storage and offloading vessel in Norway, and is working with advisers to sell a package of operated assets in the Republic of Congo, Bloomberg reports.

Lazard Ltd. is advising Eni's majority-owned Var Energi on the sale of the FPSO, which is valued at ~$1B, according to the report; the vessel was taken ashore last month for upgrading and will be used to extend the lifespan of the Balder field in the North Sea.

In Congo, Eni has gross production of more than 90K boe/day from operated fields and an additional 56K boe/day from non-operated assets.

Separately, Milan prosecutors are seeking eight years of jail time for Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi over an allegedly corrupt $1.1B Nigerian oil deal.

The court should reach a conclusion later this year on the accusation that most of the $1.1B payment was distributed as bribes; any verdict likely would be subject to a long appeals process.