New Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) CEO Jim Taiclet says he might consider "pure-play defense" deals but will not look for bargains in the distressed commercial aerospace industry, which is suffering a collapse in air travel.

"We may want to expand the edges of the field," pointing to artificial intelligence as the kind of area that might strengthen the company's weapons lineup, Taiclet told Bloomberg following the company's stronger than forecast Q2 earnings and upbeat guidance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has injected too much risk into big deals that might counter the tie-up of Raytheon and United Technologies, the CEO says, particularly for a company boasting a record $150B backlog of defense contracts.

The CEO says he is eager to use 5G networks to bolster autonomous capabilities, envisioning a future where 50%-75% of military vehicles are autonomous.

"We're trying to make the programs and platforms better, and make them distinctively better versus our peer group by getting out in front of the networking side of this much more quickly," Taiclet told Reuters in a separate interview.