Buyers of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. continued to cancel September loadings due to weak global gas demand but fewer cargoes were canceled than for July and August, Reuters reports.

The exact number of cancellations is not known, with sources estimating as few as 15 or more than 26, but the estimates were well below the 40-45 cancellations reported in both July and August.

A possible reason that fewer cargoes might have been canceled in September was that traders were betting prices would rise by November and December, with some tankers already holding cargoes at sea for sale later, probably in Asia.

Most of the cargoes were said to be canceled from Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass nd Corpus Christi plants, similar to previous months.

Natural gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants plunged to a 20-month low of 4.1B cf/day in June, as coronavirus lockdowns hit global demand.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB