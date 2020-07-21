The big move in gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) continues in Wednesday night action.

Gold is up 0.9% to $1,860 per ounce, and now ahead about $40 per ounce over the past 24 hours.

Silver is up another 6.2% , now changing hands at $22.89 after cracking through $20 just a day ago.

Silver has been the bigger mover of late, but remains cheap relative to gold. It now takes 82 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of the yellow metal - that's less than the 120 ounces seen in March, but still well above the 69 ounce average over the past decade.