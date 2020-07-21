Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) pledges to reduce and offset emissions along its entire supply chain and in the production of its iPhones and other devices within the next 10 years, joining the likes of Microsoft and Amazon that have promised emission cuts in recent years.

The new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have been produced with no net release of carbon into the atmosphere.

The company says it aims to achieve 75% of its goal by reducing emissions, with the remaining 25% coming from carbon removal or offset projects such as planting trees and restoring habitats.

Apple says it has improved technology to pull rare earth magnets from old iPhones and is backing what it says is a first-ever direct carbon-free aluminum smelting process for MacBooks.

"Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation and durable economic growth," CEO Tim Cook says.