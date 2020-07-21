The state of Michigan is asking for a written pledge from Enbridge (ENB +1.3% ) to cover all costs that would arise if oil were to leak from the Line 5 oil pipeline that extended across the Straits of Mackinac linking two of the Great Lakes, a pledge the company says it has already made.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' latest request calls for Enbridge to carry $900M of liability insurance and set aside $1.88B in additional assets in the event of a catastrophic spill.

Enbridge says the underwater section of the pipeline, laid in 1953, is in good condition and has never leaked, but the state is troubled by a report last year that found the company is not legally bound to abide by financial pledges made by its subsidiary in 1953.

Twin underwater 20-inch diameter pipelines currently carry oil and other liquids across the four-mile-wide straits, but one of the lines has been shut down because of concerns over the pipeline anchor system.