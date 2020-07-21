Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +5.6% ) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP +8.4% ) surge after Bank of America double upgrades both to Buy from Underperform, saying the stocks trade at a steeper discount than warranted.

Plains and Plains GP are relatively cheap and poised to generate better cash flow than most midstream peers after deferring or canceling growth projects and cutting distributions in April, according to BofA analysts led by Ujjwal Pradhan.

Energy names are enjoying broad gains today as a European stimulus plan helps boost crude oil prices.

PAA's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.