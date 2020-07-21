Enel Green Power (OTCPK:ENLAY) says it started construction of the Lily solar + storage project, its first hybrid project in North America that integrates a renewable energy plant with utility-scale battery storage.

The project, located in Kaufman County, Tex., comprises a 146 MWac photovoltaic facility paired with a 50 MWac battery and is expected to be operational by summer 2021.

Enel says Lily's 421,400 photovoltaic bifacial panels will generate over 367 GWh each year, while the battery storage system will be capable of storing up to 75 MWh to be dispatched when solar power generation is low.

The company recently said it started construction on a 199 MW expansion of the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Kansas.