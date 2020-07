Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) has priced its public offering of 5,952,381 Class A common shares at $21.00/share.

Concurrently in a private placement, the company will sell 1,428,572 Class A1 common shares.

The combined gross proceeds are expected to be ~$155M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 892,857 Class A shares.

Net proceeds will be used for development of product candidates, to fund R&D activities as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is July 24.

