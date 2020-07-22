Asia-Pacific shares mixed on virus woes

China +1.20% extend gains for the third day bouyed by Beijing’s capital market reforms.
Japan -0.55%.
Hong Kong +0.08%.
Australia -1.63% on sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the Melbourne area. Also the region was put under lockdown as infections spread. June prelim retail sales at 2.4% M/M vs. +16.9% prior, led by cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services.
U.S. futures are slightly higher after mixed session yesterday. Dow +0.11%; Nasdaq +0.09%. S&P +0.05%. Adding to unease was a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that the number of coronavirus cases in some states is much higher than has been reported. Experts have said all along that the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is much higher than the confirmed cases would indicate, due to issues with testing and data collection.