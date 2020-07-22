Asia-Pacific shares mixed on virus woes

China +1.20% extend gains for the third day bouyed by Beijing’s capital market reforms.

Japan -0.55% .

Hong Kong +0.08% .

Australia -1.63% on sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the Melbourne area. Also the region was put under lockdown as infections spread. June prelim retail sales at 2.4% M/M vs. +16.9% prior, led by cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services.