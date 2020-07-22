Following the completion of the divestment of its Power Grids business to Hitachi on July 1, ABB will launch its share buyback program on July 23, 2020.

Net cash proceeds of $7.6B–7.8B from the sale of Power Grids will be used to buy 10% of its issued share capital under the program.

ABB will purchase a maximum of 180M shares, in addition to those already held in treasury.

The share buyback program is for capital reduction purposes and will run from July 23 until the company’s AGM on March 25, 2021.

Additionally, the company appointed Theodor Swedjemark as the Chief Communications Officer, effective August 1.