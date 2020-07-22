Jamf (JAMF) has priced its IPO of 18M (upsized from 16M) common shares (13M Company's shares and 4.5M by selling shareholders) at $26.00/share (above range of $21-23).

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.7M shares. Jamf will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

Trading kicks off today.

Net proceeds of ~$319.7M will be used to repay all of its outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is on July 24.

