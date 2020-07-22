Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) up 8% in after-hours trading after Q2 results beat consensus estimates.

Q2 highlights: GAAP net income of $125M vs. $153M year-ago.

Core net interest income of $329M increased from $297M in Q1 and $296M year ago.

Consumer lending net income, $87M vs. $85M year-ago.

Operating expenses were $215M vs. $240M last year.

There were no share repurchases in the current quarter compared with 9.6M shares repurchased during the Q219.

Conference call on Jan. 22 at 8:00 AM ET.

