The U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") has awarded Evotec's (OTCPK:EVOTF) Seattle-based unit, Just - Evotec Biologics, a contract valued up to $18.2M to develop and manufacture monoclonal antibodies ("mAbs") for treatment and/or prevention of COVID-19.

The goal of this programme is to rapidly and efficiently deliver the mAbs to the DOD.

Under the contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will design a highly efficient manufacturing process for the production of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) clinical supplies of two monoclonal antibodies.

The mAbs will be tested in early-stage clinical trials and ultimately used for COVID-19 infections.