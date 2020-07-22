The latest timeline anticipates the FAA won't finish work to lift its March 2019 grounding order until late October or early November because the agency has decided to ask for public comments before finalizing software and hardware changes, WSJ reports.

Completing pilot training and maintenance checks is expected to stretch well into December, and only then will the MAX be ready to return to commercial service.

That means the jets are expected to be grounded at least as long under current Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO David Calhoun as under his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, who was ousted at the end of 2019 after repeated delays in getting the plane back in the air.

"Production ramp up is stalling for the 737 MAX," writes Dhierin Bechai, though the SA author is still invested in Boeing. See "Blow To Boeing 737 MAX Production."