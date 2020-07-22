"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm," the company said via its Twitter Safety account. "In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called 'QAnon' activity across the service."

"In addition, we will: 1) No longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations, 2) Work to ensure we're not highlighting this activity in search and conversations, 3) Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter."

A Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) spokesperson said more than 7,000 QAnon-related accounts were banned in recent weeks, while the platform limited the distribution of 150,000 others.

According to Wikipedia, QAnon is a "far-right conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged 'deep state' against U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters." Last year, the FBI designated QAnon as a potential domestic terror threat.