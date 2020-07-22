Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNRY) has signed an agreement with AdaptVac, a joint venture established by ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies and NextGen Vaccines, to license AdaptVac’s proprietary capsid virus like particle (cVLP) technology for COVID-19 indication.

The parties signed a heads of agreement in May and have now concluded the deal that provides Bavarian the global development and commercialization rights to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bavarian will make an upfront payment of €4M to AdaptVac, in addition to potential milestones and tiered royalties.

The company plans to initiate the first clinical study of the vaccine during Q4, with data expected in early 2021.