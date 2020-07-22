Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) reports mixed FQ1 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.

FQ1 Highlights: Total revenue of $38.9M (-8.2% Y/Y).

Revenue breakdown: Service Revenue were $22.97M (+2.5% Y/Y); Distribution Sales of $15.94M (-20.3%).

Gross margin was 24.2% vs. 23.7% year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $5.49M (-11.5%).

Net cash provided by operations increased to $4.0M from $0.9M year-ago and was used to fund $1.3M of capital expenditures and debt repayment.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had total debt of $28.5M, with $23.6M available under its credit facility.

Outlook: TRNS expects FQ2 service revenue to grow modestly versus last fiscal year’s second quarter, and improved gross margin.

The Company anticipates total CAPEX to be ~$5.0M to $5.5M in fiscal 2021.

