LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) has priced its private offering of $500M of its 0.50% convertible senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2025, with initial purchasers option to purchase up to an additional $75M of notes.

Closing date is July 24, 2020.

Is expected to result in ~$486.6M in net proceeds

Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2021.

The company expects net proceeds of ~$486.6M, of which $54.8M will be used to pay the net cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and ~$234M to repurchase ~$130.3M of 0.625% convertible senior notes due 2022, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

