Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has executed two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe, one for the Corral Nuevo project with wpd and one for the Brattmyrliden project with Falck Renewables, for a total of 93.4 megawatts (MW) of additional wind energy to achieve and maintain 100% renewable energy in Europe and to address ~63% of the European electricity load utilized in its aluminum beverage packaging plants (excluding Russia) with new renewable energy.

By 2030, the company aims to reduce absolute carbon emissions within its own global operations by 55% and within its value chain by 16% against a 2017 baseline.

Press release