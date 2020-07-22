Earnings yesterday from some of the biggest publicly traded brokers have highlighted the major jump into retail trading.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), which is set to be acquired by Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), added a record 661K new funded retail accounts in Q2, surpassing the 608K new accounts during the first quarter.

A record 3.4M daily average revenue trades were also recorded, more than four times last year's levels and 62% more than the prior quarter.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), which additionally beat on the top and bottoms lines, said its daily average revenue trades increased 111% since the same quarter last year, while customer accounts grew to 867K.