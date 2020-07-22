Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to deploy world-class 5G network Radio Access Network (RAN) in Germany with Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY).

As per the deal, several mobile sites will be upgraded to the latest 5G technology using Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, and Deutsche Telekom will take the next step following the successful joint modernization of its 2G, 3G and 4G radio networks over the past two years.

Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution will also be deployed, allowing Deutsche Telekom to dynamically manage 4G and 5G traffic in its network through efficient use of existing spectrum, enhancing coverage, performance and mobility.

ERIC -1.45% premarket.

Press release