Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) reports organic revenue declined 23.8% in Q2, acquired revenues contributed 1.9% and changes in foreign exchange rates had a negative 0.2% impact.

Carlisle Construction Materials revenue -19.7% to $734.9M with operating margin rate decline of 120 bps to 18.7%; Carlisle Interconnect Technologies -25% to $184M; Carlisle Fluid Technologies -30.9% to $46.5M; Carlisle Brake & Friction -32.5% to $58.8M.

The company expects to generate free cash flow conversion in excess of 125% in FY2020.

Expects a net price/raw material Y/Y benefit at Carlisle Construction Materials of ~$60M in FY2020.

The company anticipate increasing dividend in September for the 44th consecutive year.

