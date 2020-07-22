Futures cut losses with vaccine deal, techs helping

S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% , cutting deeper earlier losses following Pfizer and BioNTech announcing a deal to sell 600M doses of its vaccine candidate to the U.S. government.

Concern about U.S.-China tensions are still weighing, though, after the U.S. State Department ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston to protect property and "private information" of Americans.

The Information Technology sector is in the green premarket, with Microsoft leading the Fab 5, up 1% . Energy is giving back some of Tuesday's huge gains, as crude futures (CL1:COM) are sliding 1.5% .

Investors are also questioning whether Congress will reach an agreement on the next coronavirus stimulus bill before lawmakers start their summer recess, while President Trump warned the pandemic will probably "get worse before it gets better."

On the earnings front, Tesla may report a fourth-straight quarterly profit today, which could qualify the high-flying stock for inclusion in the S&P 500.

