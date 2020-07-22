Singapore's Health Sciences Authority has signed off on Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Duke-NUs Medical School's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate LUNAR-COV19 in up to 108 healthy adult volunteers.

The company says its STARR technology platform used in the vaccine combines self-replicating mRNA and a proprietary nanoparticle delivery system optimized for mRNA molecules called LUNAR. The approach enables very low doses and potential single-shot administration.

Preclinical data showed levels of neutralizing antibodies that continued to increase over 50 days.