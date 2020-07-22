SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has achieved full enrollment in its Phase 3 DeFi trial evaluating nirogacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, in adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors.

Top line results from the trial are expected in Q2 or Q3 2021.

Desmoid tumors are rare and often debilitating and disfiguring soft tissue tumors characterized by a growth pattern that can invade surrounding healthy tissues, including joints, muscle and viscera.

The study was designed to enroll 118 patients. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival, and secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability measures, as well as objective response rate, and changes in tumor volume assessed by MRI.