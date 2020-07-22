MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) reports top line growth of 47% and EPS growth of 73% in Q2.

Commission revenue increased 51% to $172.1M and Variable transaction fees increased 61% to $146M.

Operating margin rate improved 790 bps to 56.4%.

U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA’s high-grade TRACE trading volume grew to an estimated 21.5% and high-yield market share to 14%.

Credit trading volume +44% to $741.85B and Open Trading volume +87% to $243.8B.

The company repurchased 13,064 shares for $5.9M in the quarter.

Employee headcount up 81 Y/Y to 561 due to the continued investment in the company’s growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, trading automation, new trading protocols and the transition to self-clearing.

