New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) pops 1% after Q2 core earnings of $0.34 beats consensus of $0.29 helped by the mortgage segment generating over $200M in pre-tax income.

The company ended with over $1B of cash, signalling strong capitalization.

Q2 total revenue of $451.76M, up 4.7% Y/Y.

Q2 reversal in credit losses of $25.13M vs. provision of $8.86M in the year-ago quarter.

Recorded valuation and credit loss provision on loans and real estate owned of $3.42M vs. $13.45M a year ago.

Q1 servicing revenue, net of change in fair value, was -$90.5M vs. $85.5M a year earlier.

"We significantly reduced our mark to market exposure; today, approximately 95% of our investment portfolio is financed with non daily mark to market financing."

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: New Residential Investment EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue