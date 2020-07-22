Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) says the latest iteration of the Beyond Burger is now available at major grocery stores in Canada.

Made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients, the Beyond Burger is designed by the company to meet or exceed the nutritional profile of its animal protein equivalent. Compared to a traditional beef burger, this new version of the Beyond Burger contains 35% less saturated fat, less total fat and no cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones.

The company didn't disclose if the same burger is coming to the U.S. market.

Beyond Meat is due to release Q2 earnings on August 4. Revenue of $98.7M and EPS of -$0.02 are anticipated.

BYND +0.92% premarket to $131.11.

Source: Press Release