Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and development partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announce a deal with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for up to 600M doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, currently dubbed BNT162 (BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 have Fast Track status).

The feds have placed an initial order of 100M doses for $1.95B ($19.50/dose) and may acquire up to 500M additional doses under the Operation Warp Speed program.

People will receive the vaccine at no cost per the government's commitment for free access.

The company's believe that they can make 100M doses by year-end and potentially more than 1.3B doses by the end of 2021.

PFE is up 2% premarket and BNTX is up 5% , both on average volume.

Pfizer has outperformed the broader market in the last month. See more stats on performance and momentum for Pfizer and for BioNTech.