Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reports net sales declined 3% in Q2, due to the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and lower selling prices. Sales volume up 4%.

Segment sales: Surfactant +6% to $332.34M; Polymer -20% to $112.41M; Specialty Products -17% to $15.81M.

Global Surfactant sales volume grew 10%, due to higher demand in the global consumer product end markets driven by increased demand for cleaning and disinfection products as a result of COVID-19.

Global rigid polyol sales volume declined 8% driven by Europe and North America, due to COVID-19 construction project delays and cancellations.

Gross margin rate improved 170 bps to 21.4%; Operating margin rate +100 bps to 9.7%.

The company repurchased $6.5M stock in the quarter.

The Company had negative net debt at quarter-end as cash balances of $272.9M exceeded total debt of $207.9M.

The company expects FY2020 capital expenditures to be in the range of $100M to $120M.

Previously: Stepan EPS beats by $0.45, beats on revenue (July 22)