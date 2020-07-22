The new licensing agreement secures Universal Music Group's (OTCPK:VIVHY) catalog for streaming and signs the label to Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) "two-sided marketplace," which involves companies paying for marketing and data tools.

The marketplace idea, first discussed by execs before SPOT went public, could help the company achieve consistent profitability.

The new deal comes as Spotify extends into Russia and 12 other Eastern European countries, where it will bring on local artists — many of them on Universal's label.