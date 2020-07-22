Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.54 beat consensus estimate of $0.10 and increased from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

Maintains quarterly dividend at 49 cents per share.

Q1 net revenue of $699M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $682.14M and rose from $623M in the year-ago quarter.

Market Services net revenue of $276M increased 22% driven by record trading volumes in U.S. equities and options., while non-trading segments revenue increased 7%.

It narrowed 2020 adjusted operating expense guidance to $1.33B-$1.36B, from $1.32B-$1.37B.

Still expects the 2020 non-GAAP tax rate to be 25.5%-27.5%.

The company repaid commercial paper and the short-term borrowings on revolver through cash and $500M raised through bond offering.

At June 30, 2020, Nasdaq had cash and cash equivalents of $711M and total debt of $3,482B, resulting in net debt of $2,711B.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Nasdaq EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue(July 22)