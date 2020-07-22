Dover's (NYSE:DOV) adjusted diluted earnings topped estimates at $1.13 per share, though it represented a decrease of nearly 28% over the prior year.

Sales by segment: Engineered Products -16%; Fueling Solutions -9%; Imaging & Identification -11%; Pumps & Process Solutions -3%; Refrigeration & Food Equipment -6%.

"Looking forward, the demand outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, with activity across most markets improving but not back to business-as-usual. As a result of our improved demand visibility into the third quarter, and our solid margin performance year-to-date, we are making the decision to reinstate our annual guidance, though with a wider range than usual for the mid-year reflecting the fluidity of market conditions," reads a press release that details an adjusted EPS forecast for 2020 of $5.00-$5.25.

"We retain additional flexibility to adjust our cost base if macroeconomic conditions in the second half of the year necessitate a response."

Q2 results