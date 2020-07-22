Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue increased 7.6% in Q2, as a result of higher net sales in all of the businesses.

Metal containers net sales +3.8% to $597.2M as a result of higher unit volumes of ~15%; Closure business net sales +13% to $410.5M due to +3% volume, Plastic container business net sales +9.5% to $168.8M on the back of higher volumes of ~14%.

Gross margin rate improved 220 bps to 19% and operating margin rate up 490 bps to 11.2%.

The company expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.85 to $1.

The company increased FY2020 adjusted diluted EPS outlook to a range of $2.70 to $2.80 from $2.30 to $2.50 and free cash flow from ~$275M to ~$330M.

Shares up 3.4% premarket.

Previously: Silgan Holdings EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (July 22)