The FDA has approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy (excessive daytime sleepiness) in patients at least seven years old with narcolepsy.

Commercial launch will start in Q4 following the implementation of the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS).

Xywav has a Boxed Warning as a central nervous system depressant that has the potential for abuse and misuse. The DEA has designated the med as Class III (low-to-moderate potential for physical and psychological dependence).