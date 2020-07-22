JPMorgan reinstates an Overweight rating on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on its view that the company's organic sales growth will outpace larger-cap food peers over time.

"Future growth should be driven by both the strength of the global snacking category and, more recently, MDLZ’s domestic share gains," updates analyst Ken Goldman.

"We think the company’s ownership stake in two public companies (JDEP and KDP) give it more balance sheet flexibility that might be appreciated. And relative to other companies we cover, MDLZ is somewhat largely insulated from the potential headwinds from US tax reform," he adds.

JP assigns a price target of $61 to MDLZ vs. the average Wall Street PT of $60.10.