Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its second quarterly loss for the year and warned it was preparing for longer volatility as a slump in oil prices resulted in decreased demand for its services.

It reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss of $201M on revenue that fell more than expected, amid the pandemic and the “sharp decline” in activity due to lower oil and gas prices.

Excluding non-recurring items, the company swung to a loss $0.05 from earnings of $0.11 in Q1. Revenue fell 21% Y/Y to $4.74B.

Orders of $4,888M, were down 12% sequentially and 25% Y/Y.

Cash flow from operating activities was $230M (-61% Y/Y), and free cash flow was $63M (-82%).