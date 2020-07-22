Chip equipment spend hitting record in 2021 - SEMI

Global sales of semi manufacturing equipment by OEMs is expected to increase 6% to $63.2B this year, according to industry association SEMI.

Chip equipment is projected to hit a record high of $70B in 2021 thanks to double-digit growth.

Wafer fab equipment is seen rising 5% in 2020 and 13% in 2021 due to memory spending recovery and leading-edge investments.

Foundry and logic will see single-digit increases in 2020 and 2021. DRAM and NAND spending are expected to each grow 20% next year.

Top semi equipment and memory stocks include TSMC (NYSE:TSM), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU).