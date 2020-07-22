Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M) are on watch after UBS drops both department store stocks to a Sell rating from Neutral.
The firm warns that the brands can no longer depend on malls or department stores to drive customer traffic and thinks the market isn't fully factoring in the COVID-19 disruption for brick-and-mortar retail.
Kohl's is down 3.22% in premarket trading to $21.61 and Macy's is off 2.35%. Both stocks have dramatically trailed the S&P 500 Index and broad retail on the year.
This was corrected on 07/22/2020 at 08:47 AM. Ticker corrected