Wedbush positive on boating sector ahead of earnings reports

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman says the firm is encouraged by the number of "new to the sport" boat buyers and the possibility for a broadening of the total addressable market. The positive take arrives right in front of MarineMax's earnings report tomorrow and Brunswick's report next week.

On Brunswick (NYSE:BC): "We believe that 2Q domestic boat retail sales for Brunswick grew high-single digits, consisting of a small decline in April followed by high-single-digit growth in May and double-digit growth in June."

On MarineMax (NYSE:HZO): "We would expect a relatively upbeat assessment of current market conditions with the exception of inventory availability, both of which would serve as positive read-throughs for Brunswick."

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on Brunswick and Neutral stance on MarineMax.