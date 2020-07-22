Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTHU) this morning prices its 200M share IPO at $20 per share.

It's the largest market cap in the SPAC space by a mile. Roughly $50B has been raised by SPACs this year, already almost matching 2019's record amount. Nearly $100B is expected to be raised for all 2020.

Appearing on CNBC, Ackman curiously uses the example of WeWork (WE) to point out a failed IPO process, and thus why he's chosen the SPAC route. Some might say the IPO process for WE was a rousing success, allowing prospective investors to see exactly what they might be getting themselves into.

Ackman says he's on the hunt for unicorns, but doesn't give a hint as to what industries he's looking at.