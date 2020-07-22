The pandemic-related work from home shift helped drive Check Point Software's (NASDAQ:CHKP) Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines. CHKP shares are up 6.1% pre-market.

Revenue breakdown: Products and Licenses, $122.6M (consensus: $108M); Security Subscriptions, $164M (consensus: $161.2M); Updates and Maintenance, $219M (consensus: $218.3M).

Deferred revenue was up 4% Y/Y to $1.34B (consensus: $1.31B).

Cash flow from operations was $252M (+8% Y/Y).

Check Point ended the quarter with $3.95B in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.