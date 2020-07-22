Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announces the addition of 16 new synthetic controls for environmental testing, assay development, verification, and ongoing validation of diagnostic tests for a broad range of common respiratory diseases.

One of the controls detects D614G mutation-positive SARS-CoV-2, the most virulent strain of the coronavirus. The other controls detect other respiratory viruses including influenza H1N1, H3N2, influenza B, rhinovirus, enterovirus and several other human coronaviruses.

The company says researchers can pair all of its positive controls, including those launched today, with the Twist Respiratory Virus Research Panel for the detection of viruses that may cause respiratory symptoms identical to that of SARS-CoV-2. They can also be used as negative controls in qPCR and NGS-based tests for SARS-CoV-2 or positive controls for respiratory assays.