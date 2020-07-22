HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q2 results:

Revenues: $11,068M (-12.2%).

Net Income: $1,079M (+37.8%); EPS: $3.16 (+40.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.23 (+46.2%).

Net income includes $822M ($590M net of tax) in government stimulus income received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act.

CF Ops: $8,723M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $2,666M (+16.3%).

Same facility admissions declined 12.8% while same facility equivalent admissions declined 20.1% in Q2, compared to the prior year period.

Same facility inpatient surgeries were -15.7%, while same facility outpatient surgeries were -32.6%.

Patient volumes across most service lines were significantly impacted in April due to policies implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19. Patient volumes gradually improved in May and June as states began to re-open.

Shares are up 6% premarket.

Previously: HCA Healthcare EPS of $3.23 (July 22)