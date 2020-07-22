Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports total same-store sales declined 17.8% in Q2.

Same-store sales breakdown: New vehicle retail: -23.5%; Used vehicle retail: +0.5%; Finance and insurance: -6.9%; Service, body and parts: -20.6%.

Revenue breakdown: New vehicle retail: $1.37B (-19.9%); Used vehicle retail: $922.2M (+3.8%); Used vehicle wholesale: $51.3M (-37.2%); Finance and insurance: $124.9 (-3.2%); Service, body and parts: $275.5M (-17.9%); Fleet and other: $16.9M (-78.8%).

Gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 16.8%; Adjusted SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 10.9%; Adjusted operating margin rate +120 bps 5.1%.

Total retail units sold fell 11.7% Y/Y to 78,374 units.

The acquisitions of Smolich CJDR and Nissan in Bend, Oregon and Ladin Subaru in Thousand Oaks, California are anticipated to generate $160M in annualized steady state revenues.

Shares up +4% premarket.

Previously: Lithia Motors EPS beats by $2.18, beats on revenue (July 22)