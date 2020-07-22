United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO J. Scott Kirby expects the company's revenue to plateau at about 50% until there is a vaccine that is widely distributed to the public.

Kirby also reiterated a common theme in the airline industry on the likelihood of more job reductions to match the level of travel demand. Airlines can't lay off workers until October 1 as part of the terms of the grants that they took from the government.

Seeking Alpha authors have a consensus Neutral rating on UAL, with 4 Buy-equivalent ratings, 4 Neutral-equivalents ratings and 4-Sell-equivalent ratings on the books.