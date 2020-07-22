Reuters reports that Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley Erck and three other executives may earn stock options worth up to $101M if its COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters a Phase 2 study regardless of the outcome according to a regulatory filing. The incentive plan, not previously reported, allows the execs to start exercising the options a year after the start of the mid-stage study, expected to launch soon.

The company, sporting a market cap of over $8B, has not advanced a vaccine into the marketplace in its 33-year history.

In a statement to Reuters, Novavax stated that the options were awarded to retain top talent and recognize their intense effort.

Mr. Erck's options would be worth almost $49M if exercised at yesterday's close of $140.69.