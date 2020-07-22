Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) said Q4 output almost halved, hit by coronavirus-triggered halts at its Malaysian processing plant and flagship mine in Australia.

Rare earth output sales volumes and revenue fell more than 50% Y/Y to to 1878 tonnes and $38M, respectively. Production was down 42% Q/Q to 2,579 tonnes.

Production at the company’s Mt Weld mine in Australia restarted in mid-June after a two-month hiatus, while the Malaysian plant reopened in early May having been shuttered for more than a month under government orders.

Despite the restart, Lynas said its Malaysian plant was operating at only 75% capacity and production at Mt Weld was aligned to the rates in the southeast Asia nation.

Production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) fell to 775 tonnes from 1,505 tonnes a year earlier, and 43% lower sequentially.

Lynas also declined to comment on reports that the US Department of Defence resumed preliminary funding for the company's proposed rare earth processing plant in Texas on July 10 following an independent review. “We don’t comment on speculation by media or third parties,” said managing director Amanda Lacaze