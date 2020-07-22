Citing yesterday's better-than-expected Texas Instruments earnings report, B. Riley upgrades ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Craig Ellis says TXN's print shows that automobile chip demand "has turned" and strength in industrial, two product categories where ON "over-indexes."

Ellis sees "forceful secular tailwinds" as multiple product categories carry "significant content expansion and share gain potential."

B. Riley raises ON's price target from $15 to $26, a 20% upside.

ON shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $21.71.

